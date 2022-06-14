New Strong Buy Stocks for June 14th

Technology

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:               

DXP Enterprises DXPE: This leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 180.9% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group ALK: This company which together with its partner regional carriers, serves more than 120 cities across North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.

Greif GEF: This leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific LPX: Thiscompany which is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Diana Shipping DSX: This shipping transportation company which specializes in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


