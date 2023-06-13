New Strong Buy Stocks for June 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2 % over the last 60 days.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI: This restaurant chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
VersaBank VBNK: This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Materials Inc. EXP: This construction materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Crane Company CR: This company that manufactures and sells engineered industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
