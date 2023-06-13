New Strong Buy Stocks for June 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2 % over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI: This restaurant chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Quote

VersaBank VBNK: This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

VersaBank Price and Consensus

VersaBank price-consensus-chart | VersaBank Quote

Eagle Materials Inc. EXP: This construction materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Materials Inc Price and Consensus

Eagle Materials Inc price-consensus-chart | Eagle Materials Inc Quote

Crane Company CR: This company that manufactures and sells engineered industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Crane Company Price and Consensus

Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VersaBank (VBNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.