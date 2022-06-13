New Strong Buy Stocks for June 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cheniere Energy LNG: This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply BECN: This largest publicly-traded distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials, along with complementary building products in the United States and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 23.7% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This BRISTOL–based mining company which supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

J.Jill JILL: This Massachusetts-based company which operates as a specialty retailer of women’s apparel, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA BZH: This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes which appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

