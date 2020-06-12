New Strong Buy Stocks For June 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC): This company that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other firms, government agencies and individuals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI): This company that develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL): This company that designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

The Scotts MiracleGro Company (SMG): This leading producer and marketer of branded garden and consumer lawn products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR): This company that provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

