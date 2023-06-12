New Strong Buy Stocks for June 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arcosa, Inc. ACA: This infrastructure solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote

Bridgestone Corporation BRDCY: This company that manufactures and sells tires and rubber products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Bridgestone Corp. Price and Consensus

Bridgestone Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bridgestone Corp. Quote

Volkswagen AG VWAGY: This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

World Acceptance Corporation WRLD: This consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

World Acceptance Corporation Price and Consensus

World Acceptance Corporation price-consensus-chart | World Acceptance Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

