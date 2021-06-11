New Strong Buy Stocks for June 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): This owner and operator of home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This owner, manager and lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN): This provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

