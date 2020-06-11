New Strong Buy Stocks For June 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BHP Group Limited (BHP): This one of the world's largest diversified resource companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Quote

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH): This company that provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Duluth Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Duluth Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Duluth Holdings Inc. Quote

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS): This global specialty biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Quote

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): This company that conducts underground and surface gold mining has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO): This international mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.