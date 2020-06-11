New Strong Buy Stocks For June 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BHP Group Limited (BHP): This one of the world's largest diversified resource companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Limited Price and Consensus
BHP Group Limited price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Quote
Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH): This company that provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Duluth Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Duluth Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Duluth Holdings Inc. Quote
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS): This global specialty biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Price and Consensus
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Quote
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): This company that conducts underground and surface gold mining has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO): This international mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus
Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH): Free Stock Analysis Report
BHP Group Limited (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.