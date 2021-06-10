New Strong Buy Stocks for June 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): This owner and operator of a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

Matson, Inc. (MATX): This owner and operator of an ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.1% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Cummins Inc. (CMI): This designer, manufacturer and distributor of diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG): This provider of electrical construction services in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD): This manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diodes Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diodes Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.