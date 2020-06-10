New Strong Buy Stocks For June 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX): This provider of semiconductor manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW): This international provider of transaction management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE): This leading provider of sensors and inspection systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

