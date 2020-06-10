New Strong Buy Stocks For June 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX): This provider of semiconductor manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Quote
PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW): This international provider of transaction management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
PFSweb, Inc. Price and Consensus
PFSweb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PFSweb, Inc. Quote
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Quote
Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus
Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote
CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE): This leading provider of sensors and inspection systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
CyberOptics Corporation Price and Consensus
CyberOptics Corporation price-consensus-chart | CyberOptics Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
