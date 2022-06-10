Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company  has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT: This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This diversified oil and gas services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


