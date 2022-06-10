New Strong Buy Stocks for June 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart
SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
SouthState Corp. Price and Consensus
SouthState Corp. price-consensus-chart
HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
HCI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
HCI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart
Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT: This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Assertio Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Assertio Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart
TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This diversified oil and gas services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.
Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tetra Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?
From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.See Stocks Now >>
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.