New Strong Buy Stocks For July 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Bristol Myers Squibb Company(BMY): This global specialty biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
