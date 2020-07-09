New Strong Buy Stocks For July 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company(BMY): This global specialty biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

