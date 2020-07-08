New Strong Buy Stocks For July 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI): This company that engages in the production of fabricated metal products, metal and concrete pole and tower structures has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Valmont Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Valmont Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Valmont Industries, Inc. Quote

CoreMark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE): This marketer of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

CoreMark Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

CoreMark Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CoreMark Holding Company, Inc. Quote

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 90 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF): This multi-bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price and Consensus

First Financial Corporation Indiana price-consensus-chart | First Financial Corporation Indiana Quote

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.7% over the last 60 days.

Gulfport Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Gulfport Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gulfport Energy Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.