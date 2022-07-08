New Strong Buy Stocks for July 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris S.A. TS: This seamless and welded steel tubular products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI: This company that sells specialty materials and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Gulfport Energy Corporation GPOR: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS: This performance luxury apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

