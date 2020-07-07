New Strong Buy Stocks For July 7th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): This distributor of dental and animal health products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
Bed Bath Beyond Inc. (BBBY): This leading operator of specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): This company that provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL): This gold producing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
