New Strong Buy Stocks for July 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA: This biopharmaceutical company that is focused on immune deficiencies and infectious diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG: This glass and metal products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND: This network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Jabil Inc. JBL: This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Oceaneering International, Inc. OII: This company that provides engineered services and products to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace and other sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
