New Strong Buy Stocks for July 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

ING Groep N.V. ING: This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Shell plc SHEL: This energy and petrochemical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This company that owns and operates a network of agricultural and construction equipment stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

