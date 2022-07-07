New Strong Buy Stocks for July 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BP p.l.c. BP: This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
ING Groep N.V. ING: This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Shell plc SHEL: This energy and petrochemical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This company that owns and operates a network of agricultural and construction equipment stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
