New Strong Buy Stocks for July 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR): This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Price and Consensus
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP price-consensus-chart | HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Quote
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): This investment advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): This company that engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
NGL Energy Partners LP Price and Consensus
NGL Energy Partners LP price-consensus-chart | NGL Energy Partners LP Quote
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus
Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote
1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.9% over the last 60 days.
1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus
1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Click to get this free report
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): Free Stock Analysis Report
NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Free Stock Analysis Report
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR): Free Stock Analysis Report
1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.