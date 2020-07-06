New Strong Buy Stocks for July 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR): This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Price and Consensus

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP price-consensus-chart | HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Quote

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): This investment advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): This company that engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

NGL Energy Partners LP Price and Consensus

NGL Energy Partners LP price-consensus-chart | NGL Energy Partners LP Quote

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.9% over the last 60 days.

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

