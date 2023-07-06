New Strong Buy Stocks for July 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Griffon Corporation GFF: This diversified management and holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. AVDX: This accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Quote

NCR Corporation NCR: This software and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

NCR Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Corporation Quote

SI-BONE, Inc. SIBN: This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

SiBone Price and Consensus

SiBone price-consensus-chart | SiBone Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

