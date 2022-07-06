New Strong Buy Stocks for July 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA: This company that engages in pipeline transportation, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company that provides loans has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR: This company that provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 196.6% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP: This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

