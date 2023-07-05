New Strong Buy Stocks for July 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB: This restaurant franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Price and Consensus

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Quote

StoneCo Ltd. STNE: This fin-tech company that provides software solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus

StoneCo Ltd. price-consensus-chart | StoneCo Ltd. Quote

Sasol Limited SSL: This integrated chemical and energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote

Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Civitas Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Civitas Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civitas Resources, Inc. Quote

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This car and truck rental company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sasol Ltd. (SSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.