New Strong Buy Stocks for July 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS: This omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.5% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chico's FAS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation PTMN: This business development company that provides loans has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation price-consensus-chart | Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Quote

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metals processing and distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk AS Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk AS price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk AS Quote

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS: This mobile communication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

TMobile US, Inc. Price and Consensus

TMobile US, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TMobile US, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.