New Strong Buy Stocks for July 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE: This company that engages in the business of maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy sector and industrial customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI: This manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST: This broadcasting and digital media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

Marriott International, Inc. MAR: This global hotel franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Marriott International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marriott International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marriott International, Inc. Quote

Franklin Covey Co. FC: This training and consulting services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Covey Company Price and Consensus

Franklin Covey Company price-consensus-chart | Franklin Covey Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.