New Strong Buy Stocks For July 31st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 113% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus
CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX): This national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.3% over the last 60 days.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB): This designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Price and Consensus
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Quote
Materion Corporation (MTRN): This company that engages in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Materion Corporation Price and Consensus
Materion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Materion Corporation Quote
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): This independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.5% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Materion Corporation (MTRN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX): Free Stock Analysis Report
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.