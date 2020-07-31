New Strong Buy Stocks For July 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 113% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX): This national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.3% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB): This designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Price and Consensus

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Quote

Materion Corporation (MTRN): This company that engages in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Materion Corporation Price and Consensus

Materion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Materion Corporation Quote

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): This independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.5% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.