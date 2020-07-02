New Strong Buy Stocks For July 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): This designer and marketer of electromechanical power transmission motion control products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price and Consensus

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price-consensus-chart | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil as well as intermediate and refined productshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ): This pizza delivery company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Dominos Pizza Inc Price and Consensus

Dominos Pizza Inc price-consensus-chart | Dominos Pizza Inc Quote

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This designer and manufacturer of integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Meritor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meritor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meritor, Inc. Quote

The Clorox Company (CLX): This manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.