New Strong Buy Stocks for July 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

East West Bancorp EWBC: This company which serves as a financial bridge between the United States and China by providing various consumer as well as commercial banking services to the Asian-American community, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI: This financial services company which is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR: This self-advised and self-administered REIT company which invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systems CDNS: This company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.7% over the last 60 days.

First Interstate BancSystem FIBK: This financial and bank holding company which through its wholly-owned subsidiary delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities throughout its market areas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

