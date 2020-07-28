New Strong Buy Stocks For July 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): This leading manufacturer and distributor of a diversified range of motion control, electromechanical power transmission and automation products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO): This global technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.9% over the last 60 days.

ETRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC): This company that provides online brokerage and related products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): This company that has emerged as the first Brazilian low-fare airline has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that operates as an equipment rental supplier primarily in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

