New Strong Buy Stocks for July 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MongoDB MDB: This company which provides general purpose database platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.

Yext YEXT: This digital media technology services company which offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.0% over the last 60 days.

Integral Ad Science Holding IAS: This digital advertising verification company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial MFIN: This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 day.

SherwinWilliams SHW: This company which manufactures and sale paints, coatings and related products, primarily in the North and South America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

