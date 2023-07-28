New Strong Buy Stocks for July 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MongoDB MDB: This company which provides general purpose database platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.
MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus
MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote
Yext YEXT: This digital media technology services company which offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.0% over the last 60 days.
Yext Price and Consensus
Yext price-consensus-chart | Yext Quote
Integral Ad Science Holding IAS: This digital advertising verification company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Quote
Medallion Financial MFIN: This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 day.
Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
SherwinWilliams SHW: This company which manufactures and sale paints, coatings and related products, primarily in the North and South America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
The Sherwin-Williams Company Price and Consensus
The Sherwin-Williams Company price-consensus-chart | The Sherwin-Williams Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Yext (YEXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.