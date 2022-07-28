New Strong Buy Stocks for July 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

South Plains Financial SPFI: This chartered bank which provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

ProPetro Holding PUMP: This oilfield service company which offers a wide spectrum of specialized, complementary services and equipment for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG: This Glyfada, Greece-based company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco IBA: This vertically integrated company which has a nationwide distribution network and processing plants in Mexico is the undisputed leader in poultry production and also distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Skyline SKY: This company which designs, produces, and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

