New Strong Buy Stocks for July 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This multinational specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This company that offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN): This leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Silgan Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Silgan Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silgan Holdings Inc. Quote
Teradyne, Inc. (TER): This leading provider of automated test equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.
Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus
Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
BHP Billiton PLC(BBL): This company that engages in the production of minerals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus
BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Click to get this free report
Teradyne, Inc. (TER): Free Stock Analysis Report
Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
BHP Billiton PLC (BBL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.