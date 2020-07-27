New Strong Buy Stocks for July 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This multinational specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This company that offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN): This leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): This leading provider of automated test equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

BHP Billiton PLC(BBL): This company that engages in the production of minerals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

