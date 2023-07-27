New Strong Buy Stocks for July 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sotherly Hotels SOHO: This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and up branding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 day.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus

Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

Adecoagro AGRO: This company which operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Sierra Bancorp BSRR: This bank holding company which operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus

Sierra Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sierra Bancorp Quote

TC Energy TRP: This company which is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

TC Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

TC Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | TC Energy Corporation Quote

Regional Management RM: This diversified specialty consumer finance company which is engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

