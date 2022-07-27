New Strong Buy Stocks for July 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ardmore Shipping ASC: This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 149.4% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

NexTier Oilfield Solutions NEX: This oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 61.3% over the last 60 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Quote

Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP: This Houston-based company which is engaged in providing a wide range of fee-based infrastructure solutions in major U.S. shale plays like the Bakken Shale, Delaware Basin, Powder River Basin, Marcellus Shale and others, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP Price and Consensus

Crestwood Equity Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Crestwood Equity Partners LP Quote

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ASR: This airport operations company with concessions to operate, maintain and develop major airports in Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Southside Bancshares SBSI: This company though its subsidiary banks is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.