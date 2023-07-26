New Strong Buy Stocks for July 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Angi Inc. ANGI: This company which connects consumers with home service professionals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Angi Inc. Price and Consensus

Angi Inc. price-consensus-chart | Angi Inc. Quote

Stitch Fix, Inc.SFIX: This fashion apparel Retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Zevia PBC ZVIA: This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Zevia PBC Price and Consensus

Zevia PBC price-consensus-chart | Zevia PBC Quote

Zymeworks Inc. ZYME: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Zymeworks Inc. Price and Consensus

Zymeworks Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zymeworks Inc. Quote

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. HOWL: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Angi Inc. (ANGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.