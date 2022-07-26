New Strong Buy Stocks for July 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR: This company which invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Lyft LYFT: This company which operates as a multimodal transportation network through its platform and mobile-based applications that offers on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada along with rider’s on-demand personalized access to various mobility options, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management RM: This diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust KRG: This vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

W.R. Berkley WRB: This company is one of the nation’s largest commercial lines property casualty insurance providers which offer a variety of insurance services from reinsurance, to workers comp third party administrators (TPAs), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.