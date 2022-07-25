New Strong Buy Stocks for July 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Central Puerto CEPU: This Argentina-based company which focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power with facilities range including thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 81.3% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy LBRT: This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.0% over the last 60 days.

GFL Environmental GFL: This company which provides environmental services principally in North America offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation, and liquid waste management services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.

ProPetro Holding PUMP: This oilfield services providing company which operates primarily in the Permian Basin spread over west Texas and New Mexico and offers a wide spectrum of specialized, complementary services and equipment for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

ePlus PLUS: This company which is a leading provider of technology solutions that enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

