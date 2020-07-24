New Strong Buy Stocks For July 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil as well as intermediate and refined productshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ): This pizza delivery company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): This provider of securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR): This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

