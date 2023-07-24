New Strong Buy Stocks for July 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dorian LPG LPG: This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.1% over the last 60 day.

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus

Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote

Publicis Groupe PUBGY: This global advertising and communications organization which offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

Publicis Groupe SA price-consensus-chart | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

CI&T CINT: This company which is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

CI&T Inc. Price and Consensus

CI&T Inc. price-consensus-chart | CI&T Inc. Quote

Coca Cola Femsa KOF: This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks in part of Mexico City and Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This company which is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CI&T Inc. (CINT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.