New Strong Buy Stocks For July 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP): This company that develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.1% over the last 60 days.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF): This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
