New Strong Buy Stocks For July 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT): This company which is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation(CVX): This company which is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation(GFF): This diversified management and holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.(ASH): This leading specialty chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

