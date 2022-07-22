New Strong Buy Stocks for July 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company that provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector which include iron ore, coal, and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 20.0% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

California Resources CRC: This exploration and production company which produces oil and natural gas principally in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

California Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

California Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | California Resources Corporation Quote

National Bankshares NKSH: This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Sonoco SON: This company which is a leading provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and packaging supply chain services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Sonoco Products Company Price and Consensus

Sonoco Products Company price-consensus-chart | Sonoco Products Company Quote

Heartland Express HTLD: This company which is a leader in transportation and logistics and provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Heartland Express, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heartland Express, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heartland Express, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.