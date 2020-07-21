New Strong Buy Stocks For July 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN): This company that provides protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS): This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 90 days.

Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ): This pizza delivery company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): This manufacturer of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

