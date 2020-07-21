Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For July 21st

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

 

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN): This company that provides protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus

 

Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Marten Transport, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Marten Transport, Ltd. Quote

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS): This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 90 days.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Quote

Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ): This pizza delivery company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Dominos Pizza Inc Price and Consensus

 

Dominos Pizza Inc Price and Consensus

Dominos Pizza Inc price-consensus-chart | Dominos Pizza Inc Quote

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): This manufacturer of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

 

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

BRP Inc. (DOOO): Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular