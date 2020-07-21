New Strong Buy Stocks For July 21st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN): This company that provides protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Marten Transport, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Marten Transport, Ltd. Quote
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS): This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 90 days.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Quote
Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ): This pizza delivery company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Dominos Pizza Inc Price and Consensus
Dominos Pizza Inc price-consensus-chart | Dominos Pizza Inc Quote
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): This manufacturer of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus
ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
BRP Inc. (DOOO): Free Stock Analysis Report
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.