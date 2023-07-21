New Strong Buy Stocks for July 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

Open Lending Corporation LPRO: This company which provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The Bancorp, Inc. TBBK: This financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





