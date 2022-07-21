New Strong Buy Stocks for July 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TotalEnergies TTE: This company which is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves, and market capitalization, with operations in more than 130 countries across five continents, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

Marten Transport MRTN: This company which is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time-sensitive transportation in the United States and specializes in transportation and distribution of food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7% over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Marten Transport, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Marten Transport, Ltd. Quote

California Resources CRC: This exploration and production company which produces oil and natural gas principally in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

California Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

California Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | California Resources Corporation Quote

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America with operations including exploration, and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

ArcBest ARCB: This freight transportation services and solutions company which offers transportation of general commodities, motor carrier freight transportation services, business-to-business air transportation services, ocean transport services, global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.