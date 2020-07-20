New Strong Buy Stocks For July 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
CoreMark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE): This company that is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
CoreMark Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
CoreMark Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CoreMark Holding Company, Inc. Quote
JD.com, Inc. (JD): This company that operates as an online direct sales company in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.1% over the last 90 days.
JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): This world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote
Calix, Inc (CALX): This global leader in access innovation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Calix, Inc Price and Consensus
Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
