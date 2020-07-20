New Strong Buy Stocks For July 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

CoreMark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE): This company that is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. (JD): This company that operates as an online direct sales company in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.1% over the last 90 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): This world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Calix, Inc (CALX): This global leader in access innovation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

