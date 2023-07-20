New Strong Buy Stocks for July 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY: This company which provides integrated solutions for health-care account management, health reimbursement arrangement and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

HealthEquity, Inc. Price and Consensus

HealthEquity, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HealthEquity, Inc. Quote

AB SKF (publ) SKFRY: This company which engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

AB SKF Price and Consensus

AB SKF price-consensus-chart | AB SKF Quote

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This company which is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR: This company which provides designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.93% over the last 60 days.

CIRCOR International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CIRCOR International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CIRCOR International, Inc. Quote

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR: This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.48% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

