New Strong Buy Stocks for July 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ProPetro Holding PUMP: This oilfield service providing company with operations primarily in the Permian Basin and spreaded over west Texas and New Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.
ProPetro Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
ProPetro Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProPetro Holding Corp. Quote
Repsol REPYY: This company which develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas, and refines petroleum, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Repsol SA Price and Consensus
Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote
Lithia Motors LAD: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles, and related services in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
Equinor EQNR: This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Equinor ASA Price and Consensus
Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote
AutoNation AN: This company which is the largest automotive retailer in the United States offers vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after market products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Repsol SA (REPYY): Free Stock Analysis Report
ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.