New Strong Buy Stocks for July 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ProPetro Holding PUMP: This oilfield service providing company with operations primarily in the Permian Basin and spreaded over west Texas and New Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Repsol REPYY: This company which develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas, and refines petroleum, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors LAD: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles, and related services in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Equinor EQNR: This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation AN: This company which is the largest automotive retailer in the United States offers vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after market products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.