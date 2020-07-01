New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cummins Inc. (CMI): This leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of diesel and natural gas engines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM): This limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI): This company that designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

