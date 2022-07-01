New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC: This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE: This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. AMAL: This bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

