New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th

July 19, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This company which provides digital securities brokerage and wealth management service has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Neogen Corporation NEOG: This company which provides various products for food and animal safety has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK: This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. THRX:This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 

 


 

