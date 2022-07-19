New Strong Buy Stocks for July 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eni E: This Italy-based company is among the leading integrated energy players in the world with operations including the exploitation, production, transport, and storing of oil and natural gas resources and is also engaged in refining hydrocarbons and distributing the end products in 71 nations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Matson MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company which offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America with operations including exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale, and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest ARCB: This freight transportation services and solutions company which offers transportation of general commodities, motor carrier freight transportation services, business-to-business air transportation services, ocean transport services, global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

