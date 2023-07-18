New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX: This company which provides an enterprise cloud platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 133.3% over the last 60 days.

Nutanix Price and Consensus

Nutanix price-consensus-chart | Nutanix Quote

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote

Itron, Inc. ITRI: This technology and service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

ING Groep N.V. ING: This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. price-consensus-chart | ING Group, N.V. Quote

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS: This company which provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Stratasys, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Stratasys, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





